Chandrayaan-3 was originally scheduled to launch in mid to late 2022, but delays have pushed it back to Q1 2023. ISRO is being cautious with its third mission, after the failure of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019 to put a lunar rover on the surface of the moon.

The government has clarified the internal deadlines set by the Indian Space Research Organisation for the moon mission Chandrayaan-3, the solar mission Aditya L-1, and various checks needed for the human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan.