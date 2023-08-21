Subscribe

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 to make lunar landing on August 23 at around 6:04 pm

  • Spacecraft’s landing scheduled on moon at 6:04 pm; live coverage from 5:27 pm.
  • Vikram module completes final deboosting, reducing orbit to 25km x 134km.
  • Mission followed successful launch on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers

subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.





More news »