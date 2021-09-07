    IT firms choose multi-shore delivery to meet client needs

    • Indian IT services companies are opting for a multi-shore delivery model, a mix of onshore, nearshore, and offshore, to meet client needs in a digital world.
    • Wipro has delivery centres in nearshore locations such as Romania, Australia, and Brazil that helps in serving the fast-changing needs of the clients.
    • Tech Mahindra has built global delivery centres in the Philippines and development centres in the US, Europe, Canada, and Latin America.
