IT firms turn to small-town India for talent, new hubs
Smaller towns such as Coimbatore, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Madurai and Mysuru are witnessing a surge in technology jobs, as companies explore the option of employing skilled workers from these centres to meet a growing demand for technology talent.
Quess Corp., India’s largest staffing firm, has estimated a 15-20% surge in skilled workers from smaller cities looking to shift jobs.
The company is also witnessing a 20-30% increase in queries from companies looking to hire skilled workers from small towns.