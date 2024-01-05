IT Ministry launches ERNET portal for educational institutions’ domain registration

- The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has initiated an integrated web portal, ERNET, for domain registration and DNS services for educational institutions.
- The portal will provide templates for websites and Learning Management Systems (LMS), web accessibility service, campus Wi-Fi services, smart classrooms, and connectivity through terrestrial and satellite-based systems.
- ERNET India, a not-for-profit scientific society, also offers consultancy services, project management, training, web hosting, email services, and video conferencing, besides domain registration.