IT Ministry launches ERNET portal for educational institutions’ domain registration

  • The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has initiated an integrated web portal, ERNET, for domain registration and DNS services for educational institutions.
  • The portal will provide templates for websites and Learning Management Systems (LMS), web accessibility service, campus Wi-Fi services, smart classrooms, and connectivity through terrestrial and satellite-based systems.
  • ERNET India, a not-for-profit scientific society, also offers consultancy services, project management, training, web hosting, email services, and video conferencing, besides domain registration.

