IT Ministry moves public consultation deadline for Digital Data Protection Bill to January 2

The government has extended the deadline in response to demands from various parties. The initial publication of the draft was on November 18. Public feedback was initially requested by December 17.
According to the DPDPB, any organisation that collects user data must seek explicit consent before processing the data. Users must be given the choice to object to such data processing by such companies.
