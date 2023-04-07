IT Sector Performance in Q4 FY23: Variable Pay Cuts and Hiring Slowdown Expected

Image Credit: BusinessToday
  • The Indian IT sector’s performance is reflected in hiring, fresher onboarding, and variable payouts.
  • These have been dull in FY23 compared to FY22.
  • Variable pay cuts and a slowdown in hiring are expected in Q4 FY23.
