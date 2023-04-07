- The Indian IT sector’s performance is reflected in hiring, fresher onboarding, and variable payouts.
- These have been dull in FY23 compared to FY22.
- Variable pay cuts and a slowdown in hiring are expected in Q4 FY23.
IT Sector Performance in Q4 FY23: Variable Pay Cuts and Hiring Slowdown Expected
