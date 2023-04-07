- An Italian man was scammed out of more than ₹14 crore in a Tinder romance scam.
- The impersonator gained the victim’s trust over time.
- The victim was convinced to invest in digital money through a bogus trading website.
Italian man loses over ₹14 crore in Tinder romance scam
