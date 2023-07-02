Italian Teacher Fired for Prolonged Absence, Skipped Work for 20 Years

- Cinzia Paolina De Lio, an Italian teacher, was fired following a high court ruling for prolonged absences; she missed work for 20 of her 24 years of service.
- De Lio, who was previously reinstated after complaints about her teaching style, was deemed by Italy’s Supreme Court of Cassation to exhibit ‘permanent and absolute ineptitude’.
- Despite her inability to comment due to being at the beach, De Lio expressed her dissatisfaction with the decision and vowed to present evidence to justify her side of the story.