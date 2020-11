State-run electronics manufacturing company Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) is now in talks with Indian companies to provide end-to-end network gears.

To make this project a success, ITI has also partnered with top-tier technology companies of India – Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tech Mahindra for the development of 4G and 5G technologies and build a network across the country through an already existing ecosystem of Indian technologies.