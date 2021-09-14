The Ivy Lee Method: Your Guide to Peak Productivity

The Ivy Lee Method of prioritizing your to-do list seems stupidly simple.

What makes it so effective? It’s simple enough to actually work.

The primary critique of methods like this one is that they are too basic. They don’t account for all of the complexities and nuances of life. What happens if an emergency pops up? What about using the latest technology to our fullest advantage? In my experience, complexity is often a weakness because it makes it harder to get back on track.