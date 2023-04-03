- Jack Black wants to call Elon Musk’s ‘bluff’ on his plan to charge for Twitter verification ticks.
- Twitter users will have to pay $8 each month to obtain a blue checkmark through a subscription to Twitter Blue.
Jack Black challenges Elon Musk’s plan to charge for Twitter verification ticks
- Jack Black wants to call Elon Musk’s ‘bluff’ on his plan to charge for Twitter verification ticks.
- Twitter users will have to pay $8 each month to obtain a blue checkmark through a subscription to Twitter Blue.
[Via]