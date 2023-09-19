Subscribe

Jack Dorsey Returns as Square CEO Following Alyssa Henry’s Departure

  • Jack Dorsey to reassume leadership of Square amid CEO Alyssa Henry’s exit, set for October 2.
  • Dorsey’s continued role, either temporary or permanent, remains unclear.
  • Square recent outage and its connection to Henry’s departure is still unexplained.
