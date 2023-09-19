Menu
Startup Course
now!
[8AM] letter
AI News
Free Book Summaries
Hiring
Submit Your Product
Upcoming Products
Submit your story (press release)
Contact
Subscribe
Home
/
Jack Dorsey Returns as Square CEO Following Alyssa Henry’s Departure
Jack Dorsey Returns as Square CEO Following Alyssa Henry’s Departure
September 19, 2023
Jack Dorsey to reassume leadership of Square amid CEO Alyssa Henry’s exit, set for October 2.
Dorsey’s continued role, either temporary or permanent, remains unclear.
Square recent outage and its connection to Henry’s departure is still unexplained.
0
0
0
Share
0
Tweet
0
Share
0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers
The daily newsletter for busy professionals
Name
Email
HP
subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter
A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.
Delivered 8 AM. Daily.
More news »
Uncertainty Surrounds Status of Misinformation Combat Alliance’s SRO
Jack Dorsey Returns as Square CEO Following Alyssa Henry’s Departure
Cricket World Cup 2023 anticipated to generate up to Rs 2,200 crore in ad revenues
Total
0
Share
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications