“We therefore decided to seek protection for ‘Web5,’ which will allow us to prevent confusion about the meaning of ‘Web5’ and ensure that the term is used as intended – to refer to a truly open, decentralized layer for the new internet,

“We’ve recently noticed that the term ‘Web5’ is being applied to products and services diametrically opposed to the tenets of Web5 that we set out,” TBD said in a tweet on Tuesday.