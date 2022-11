Chinese regulators are prepared to fine Jack Ma’s Ant Group more than $1 billion, putting an end to the fintech company’s two-year regulatory overhaul.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the regulator preparing the fine, has been driving the makeover at Ant since the Chinese company’s $37 billion IPO was abruptly scrapped in 2020.

