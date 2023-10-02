Jaguar Land Rover aims to introduce eight electric vehicles in India by 2030

- Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a Tata Motors subsidiary, plans to launch eight battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in India by 2030, starting with the Range Rover BEV in 2025.
- JLR’s Chief Commercial Officer, Lennard Hoornik, highlighted the strategic importance of the Indian market and the role of government subsidies and charging infrastructure in promoting electric vehicle adoption.
- Tata Group’s recent £4 billion investment in a battery factory in England aligns with JLR’s electrification plans, indicating a significant step towards the electrified future of JLR’s vehicles.