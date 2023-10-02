Subscribe

Jaguar Land Rover aims to introduce eight electric vehicles in India by 2030

  • Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a Tata Motors subsidiary, plans to launch eight battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in India by 2030, starting with the Range Rover BEV in 2025.
  • JLR’s Chief Commercial Officer, Lennard Hoornik, highlighted the strategic importance of the Indian market and the role of government subsidies and charging infrastructure in promoting electric vehicle adoption.
  • Tata Group’s recent £4 billion investment in a battery factory in England aligns with JLR’s electrification plans, indicating a significant step towards the electrified future of JLR’s vehicles.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
nextbigwhat We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications