Jamal Greene on Reconceiving Rights | Podcast Summary

Jamal Greene on Reconceiving Rights | Conversations with Tyler
In a thought-provoking conversation with Tyler Cowen, Jamal Greene, a constitutional law expert, challenges the traditional American view of rights and proposes a fresh perspective.
He also discusses the need for changes in the legal education system and the future of baseball.
Misalignment of Rights
There is a misalignment between the rights that are currently recognized in American culture and those that are not.
Many rights are not connected to any deep conception of justice, while genuine claims of justice, such as disability rights, are unrecognized.
Law and Economics Reasoning
The law and economics style of reasoning is not problematic as long as its limits are understood.
It is a valid form of reasoning, but it should not be seen as the only legitimate method.
Other methods are also valid and important.
Blind Review of Law Articles
Law reviews should have a blind review of articles, where the editors do not know who wrote them.
This could ensure that articles are judged on their merits rather than the reputation of their authors.