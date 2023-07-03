Japan to Adopt Lenient AI Regulations in Aim to Drive Economic Growth

- Japan plans on implementing less stringent AI regulations to stimulate economic growth and progress in advanced chips, similar to the approach of the United States, rather than aligning with stringent EU regulations.
- The relaxed stance may disrupt the EU’s goal of setting its regulations as the global standard, particularly in the disclosure of copyrighted materials used for AI systems.
- Japan hopes AI utilization can alleviate labor shortages due to declining population and reestablish its technological dominance, though experts note it lags behind the US in computation power, especially in AI training resources.