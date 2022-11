The FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid took to Twitter on Nov. 15 to officially announce a suspension of fiat and crypto withdrawals on its Liquid Global platform.

The news comes shortly after Liquid claimed that customer assets on Liquid wallets were not impacted by the FTX contagion, with the FTX exchange halting all withdrawals on Nov. 10.

[Via]

