Japan’s Skylark rolls out robo-waiters for contactless dining

With authorities easing restrictions on dining out and other activities that had been curtailed over pandemic concerns, Skylark aims to compensate for the restaurant industry’s chronic worker shortage without sacrificing service quality.
Funding for the robot servers will come from the 43 billion yen or so raised by Skylark in June, 6 billion yen of which has been earmarked for technology investment.
Pub operator Watami now has robots serving dishes at 16 of its 26 Yakiniku no Watami barbecue restaurants in Japan.