Jawbone: The Rise and Fall of the First Wearable Technology Company | Crucible Moments #bigIdeas

Jawbone: The Rise and Fall of the First Wearable Technology Company | Crucible Moments

Explore the rise and fall of Jawbone, a company that revolutionized wearable technology with its innovative products.

Despite pioneering the first wrist-worn fitness tracker and smart wireless speaker, Jawbone faced major challenges that led to its downfall.

This podcast discusses the company’s journey, highlighting the importance of sound business fundamentals, rigorous product testing, and sustainable financing in the tech industry.