Jay Shetty Returns On TRS – Indian Culture, Past Lives & Mental Health | The Ranveer Show 281 | Podcast Summary

Jay Shetty – Indian Culture, Past Lives & Mental Health | The Ranveer Show
Jay Shetty and BeerBiceps discuss the importance of men’s mental health, the need for open conversations about motherhood, the impact of Indian culture, and the nature of consciousness.
Previous Generation and Mental Health
The previous generation, particularly the dad’s generation, did not prioritize mental health or seeking therapy.
They were influenced by societal pressures and the fear of what others would say, which limited their growth and led to long-term pain.
Hollywood and Mental Health
In Hollywood, despite being seen as the epitome of success, many celebrities face their own set of problems.
Material success and fame may not bring the fulfillment and happiness expected, and the overwhelming nature of media scrutiny can take a toll on mental health.
Indian Culture and Strength
The Indian culture, with its rich spiritual traditions, can provide a protective element for Indians around the world.
Embracing one’s Dharma (duty and purpose) and being proud of Indian culture can serve as a source of strength and support.