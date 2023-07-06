Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin contemplates International Expansion amid Europe’s Launch Constraints

- Blue Origin, the space company owned by Jeff Bezos, is considering international expansion, specifically targeting a launch site outside the U.S and looking for partnerships and acquisitions in Europe.
- Europe’s decreasing launch options and the potential space tourist market in the Middle East present possible advantages for Blue Origin.
- The company’s plans for expansion beyond launch vehicles, an anticipated skilled European workforce and consideration of acquisitions aim at fostering growth and potential competition with SpaceX and Rocket Lab.