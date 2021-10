The Jakarta-headquartered firm – which counts B Capital Group, Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Quona Capital among its existing investors – is in advanced stages of talks to finalize a new round of over $80 million.

Jeff Bezos has agreed to invest in Ula through his family office, Bezos Expeditions, people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private.

Ula helps small retailers solve inefficiencies that they face in supply chain, inventory and working capital.