Jeff Bezos Shared Old Article Predicting Amazon’s Failure. Elon Musk Replied

Dismissing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as “Just another middleman”, the story read: “The idea that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has pioneered a new business paradigm is silly.”

More than two decades later, Amazon is worth $1.6 trillion in market cap and Jeff Bezos is counted among the world’s richest people.

For the uninitiated, Mr Musk surpassed the Amazon boss as the world’s richest person last month and took a celebratory crack at him by telling Forbes in an email that he would send Jeff Bezos a silver medal for becoming the world’s second-richest person.