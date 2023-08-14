Jeremy Grantham on Investing in Green Tech | Podcast Summary

Jeremy Grantham on Investing in Green Tech | Conversations with Tyler

In a thought-provoking discussion with Tyler Cowen, Jeremy Grantham, a British investor renowned for his ability to spot economic bubbles, shares his perspective on the impending burst of the fossil fuel bubble and the crucial role of green technology in addressing climate change.

Grantham, through his Grantham Foundation, is actively investing in green technology to make it more affordable and efficient.