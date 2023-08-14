Jeremy Grantham on Investing in Green Tech | Conversations with Tyler Podcast Summary
Jeremy Grantham on Investing in Green Tech | Podcast Summary

In a thought-provoking discussion with Tyler Cowen, Jeremy Grantham, a British investor renowned for his ability to spot economic bubbles, shares his perspective on the impending burst of the fossil fuel bubble and the crucial role of green technology in addressing climate change.

Grantham, through his Grantham Foundation, is actively investing in green technology to make it more affordable and efficient.

The lesson we draw from that is we have to change the task. We have to redesign our way around lithium. – Jeremy Grantham

The Super Bubble

Grantham describes the current economic situation as a ‘super bubble,’ comparing it to other major economic bubbles in history.

He believes that these bubbles are a result of human behavior and occur when economic conditions are nearly perfect and there is a slow, steady buildup of euphoria.

Brexit’s Impact on the UK

Grantham views Brexit as one of the worst self-inflicted wounds in modern times for the UK economy.

He believes that it has lowered the growth rate of the UK and led to a loss of industrious Europeans who were contributing to the economy.

