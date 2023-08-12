Jessica Wade on Chiral Materials, Open Knowledge, and Representation in STEM | Podcast Summary

Jess Wade on Chiral Materials, Open Knowledge, and Representation in STEM | Conversations with Tyler
Jessica Wade, a physicist at Imperial College London, delves into her work on chiral materials and their potential applications in semiconductors and quantum technology.
She also discusses her efforts to correct gender and racial biases in STEM through her Wikipedia contributions and public engagement activities.
I don’t want people to be stereotyped by their gender or their ethnicity or their physical ability. I want everyone to have the same opportunity and then to just be able to work out exactly what it is that they love and how they’re going to make the world better. – Jessica Wade
The Story of Gladys West
The story of Gladys West, a mathematician who did the calculations that enabled GPS, is a testament to the importance of recognizing underrepresented figures in science.
Since Wade wrote about West on Wikipedia in 2018, West has been recognized in various lists of top women in the world and has received numerous accolades.
The Future of Wikipedia
The Wikimedia Foundation, the organization that facilitates Wikipedia, is forward-thinking and always pushing boundaries to improve the user and editor experience.
To prevent Wikipedia from becoming stagnant, it is important for the editorship to represent the global community who read Wikipedia.