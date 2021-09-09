HomeNewsJio-bp partners with BluSmart to set up EV charging infrastructure in India
Jio-bp partners with BluSmart to set up EV charging infrastructure in India
Jio-bp, the fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and bp, announced a partnership with BluSmart, India’s first and largest all-electric, ride-hailing platform to set up a network of commercial large scale EV charging stations.
As part of the partnership, Jio-bp will set up these stations for passenger electric vehicles and fleets across the country.
