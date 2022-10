Jio Chairman Akash Ambani announced that Jio is launching 5G WiFi services in high footfall areas such as educational institutes, religious places, railway stations, and bus stands.

The Jio True 5G pilot beta trail has also been extended to Chennai and Nathdwara, Rajasthan. This is in addition to the JioTrue5G service launched recently in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi.