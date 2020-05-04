Jio gets $747mn more funding; Ecomm companies start accepting non-essential orders

PE firm Silver Lake invests ₹ 5,655.75 CR in Jio Jio has announced today that Silver Lake will invest ₹ 5,655.75 crore into Jio Platforms. This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹ 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹ 5.15 lakh crore and represents a 12.5% premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment announced on April 22, 2020.



With approximately $40 billion in combined assets under management, Silver Lake is the global leader in large-scale technology investing. Its mission is to build and grow great companies by partnering with world-class management teams. Its investments have included Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Alphabet’s Verily and Waymo units, Dell Technologies, Twitter and numerous other global technology leaders.