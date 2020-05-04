Jio gets $747mn more funding; Ecomm companies start accepting non-essential orders
Jio has announced today that Silver Lake will invest ₹ 5,655.75 crore into Jio Platforms. This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹ 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹ 5.15 lakh crore and represents a 12.5% premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment announced on April 22, 2020.

With approximately $40 billion in combined assets under management, Silver Lake is the global leader in large-scale technology investing. Its mission is to build and grow great companies by partnering with world-class management teams. Its investments have included Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Alphabet’s Verily and Waymo units, Dell Technologies, Twitter and numerous other global technology leaders.
The Reserve Bank of India has given the green signal to payment networks — Visa, Mastercard and NPCI — to allow tap-and-go functionality on card payments for all purchases below Rs. 2000. “It should be a matter of three months if all goes well.” -an official told ET.
Since the rollout of ordering via WhatsApp, JioMart has doubled weekly credit limit and has allocated one executive each for kirana stores to manage orders and inventory, 90% of which is sourced through the Reliance Retail network.

Indians have traditionally been bad at maintaining productivity standards. We need to define productivity standards for work from home – across different roles, says NRN.

  • Entrepreneurs should work 10 hours a day, if needed.
  • Achieve 1.5X of *office* productivity hours.


Starting midnight of May 4, Amazon and Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms have started accepting orders for non-essential products.

After a long halt, smartphones are finally available for pre-booking but for consumers living in the Red zone the phones show “not delivered”

“We’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people. That’s a horrible thing,” said Trump, who as recently on Friday had said he hoped fewer than 100,000 Americans would die and earlier in the week had talked about 60,000 to 70,000 deaths.

A new private-public partnership initiative called Aarogya Setu Mitr, available on the Aarogaya Setu app, will offer free online Covid-19-related consultation from the Tata Group, Tech Mahindra and Swasth, which is a collaboration of other related entities.

