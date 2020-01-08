Telecom operator Reliance Jio has announced the launch of voice and video calling over WiFi across India – to be enabled between 7 Jan and 16 Jan with compatibility over 150 mobile handsets.

Using this feature, voice and video calls will seamlessly switch between VoLTE and WiFi to provide an improved calling experience.

“At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio WiFi calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE (voice over LTE) network,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio in a release.

Airtel had announced that it had launched voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ for customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Andhra Pradesh last month.