Jio, Mukesh Ambani and Ambition

Jio is one of the most important companies – not just in India, but global as well.
This collection brings you interviews of Mukesh Ambani pre-Jio launch.
Take a look at how Jio was envisaged.
#1 On Next Billion.
“Today I see a billion people as a billion potential consumers, an opportunity to generate value for them and to make a return for myself.” Mukesh Ambani
#2 On his love for Education, Youth and Startups
#3 Mukesh Ambani launches Reliance JIO 4G
Watch what Mukesh Ambani said during the Jio launch (well, it was almost like an Apple launch event of India!)
#4 Mukesh Ambani explaining Jio (pre-launch)
