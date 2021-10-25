JioPhone Next is built on Pragati OS, powered by Android.

Key features of JioPhone Next are:

– Read Aloud

content on any screen read out to them by device. This allows users to consume content by listening in a language which they can understand.

– Translate

‘Translate’ functionality allows user to have any screen translated to language of user choice. This allows users to read any content in their language of preference.

– Easy and Smart Camera

The device is equipped with a smart and powerful camera which supports various photography modes such as Portrait mode allowing users to capture great photos with automatically blurred background.

– Night mode allows users to capture great photos even under low light.

The camera app also comes preloaded with custom Indian augmented reality filters to enhance the pictures by associating with emotions and festivities.