Online shopping giant Amazon to hire 55,000 people
The company said Wednesday that it plans to hire 55,000 people around the world, with about 40,000 of those roles in the US. Its Chief Executive Andy Jassy said Amazon.com Inc is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months.
The positions range from tech jobs to corporate roles to warehouse work packing and shipping orders for the online shopping giant.
The company said Wednesday it planned to hire 20,000 people at its Walmart and Sam’s Club warehouses to fill online orders to drive lifts.