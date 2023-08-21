John Green Wants You to Pay Attention to Your Attention | Podcast Summary

John Green Wants You to Pay Attention to Your Attention | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In a captivating dialogue with Adam Grant, John Green, the renowned author of ‘The Fault In Our Stars,’ explores his unique practice of rating everything on a five-point scale.
This practice, born out of introspection, has led him to pay more attention to his attention, offering fresh perspectives on the human experience.
The Importance of Therapy
Therapy is given a five-star rating by Green.
He credits cognitive behavioral therapy for helping him manage his obsessive-compulsive disorder and periods of major depression.
He views therapy as a crucial tool that has allowed him to lead a healthy and productive life despite his mental health challenges.
Pay attention to what you pay attention to if you want to know what to do with your life. – Amy Krouse Rosenthal, as quoted by John Green
The Role of Luck in Success
Green resonates with the concept of the luck scale debate, which suggests that the higher the skill level in a field, the more important luck becomes.
This idea resonates with Green, who relates it to his experience as a writer.
He believes that among highly skilled writers, luck plays a significant role in differentiating success.