Jon Batiste on the art of pushing your limits | Podcast Summary

Jon Batiste on the art of pushing your limits | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In this episode of ReThinking with Adam Grant, Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste shares his creative process, his journey in the music industry, and his philosophy of music.
Batiste discusses the importance of originality, the role of music in society, and his approach to creating a timeless legacy.
Parallels Between Comedy and Music
Batiste draws parallels between comedy and music, stating that both are about structure and timing.
He sees music and comedy as cousins in the creative family tree, with music often serving as punctuation in comedy.
Grief as Unexpressed Love
Batiste reflects on a conversation about grief being unexpressed love.
He believes this perspective allows us to connect grief to redemption and appreciate the enduring impact of our loved ones.
Exploring Different Creative Outlets
Batiste reveals his early connection with video games and expresses a desire to compose video game theme music in the future, indicating his continuous exploration of different creative outlets.