Through the registration, JP Morgan Wallet will be able to offer services including a cryptocurrency exchange, cryptocurrency transfers on a blockchain, credit or cash card payment processing, and the creation of virtual checking accounts.

JP Morgan started enabling its clients to invest in cryptocurrency funds in August 2021. A service like this was provided by New York Digital Investment Group.

