A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has quizzed app-based cab hiring services Ola and Uber about the data they collect.

The Parliamentarians questioned Ola and Uber about security and transfer of data. Members of the committe said that these app based services ask for Aadhaar details of clients and pointed out that there were cases in past when data was hacked and the companies were fined.

The JPC questioned the companies about how safe this critical data is in such cases and has asked for a written reply.