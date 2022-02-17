JPMorgan Is the First Bank Into the Metaverse, Looks at Business Opportunities

- JPMorgan, the largest bank in the U.S., said it has become the first lender to arrive in the metaverse, having opened a lounge in Decentraland, a virtual world based on blockchain technology.
- Work in the metaverse will also be gainful, said the report, pointing to a range of entertainment providers, as well as apps like RTFKT, a virtual shoe designer recently acquired by Nike.
- The JPMorgan paper attempted to illustrate the metaverse hype versus the reality, stating that many areas need to improve.
