JRR Tolkien's Estate has blocked a cryptocurrency based on The 'Lord Of The Rings'
- A cryptocurrency inspired by the “Lord of the Rings” has been blocked by the family and estate of JRR Tolkien, the author of the trilogy.
- The estate of the writer, who died in 1973, argued in the arbitration that the token violated trademark rights to the JRR Tolkien name and used the intellectual property of his works.
- The cryptocurrency, called “JRR Token”, was launched in August this year by Florida-based developer Matthew Jensen.
