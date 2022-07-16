Judge Handling the Twitter v. Musk Case Has a Reputation of Making Rare Ruling

The judge overseeing Twitter Inc’s $44 billion lawsuit against Elon Musk has a no-nonsense reputation as well as the distinction of being one of the few jurists who has ever ordered a reluctant buyer to close a U.S. corporate merger.

Last year, Kathaleen McCormick, who took over the role of chancellor or chief judge of the Court of Chancery, got the attention of Wall Street dealmakers by ordering an affiliate of private equity firm Kohlberg & Co LLC to close its $550 million purchase of DecoPac Holding Inc.