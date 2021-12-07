Building and Scaling: The Zerodha way: AMA with Kailash Nadh, Zerodha CTO #Productgeeks Conf

Zerodha defies all standard norms of building a tech startup. While the world is going gaga over number of engineers, Zerodha builds and scales with..well just a handful of engineers.

30 member team (as of 2020), powering the country’s largest stock brokerage platform.

A lot of stack is open-source based. And yeah, not much of AI/ML 🙂

What are the guiding principles of Zerodha – from tech and product perspective? What makes it so scalable (remember, it isn’t about the tech, but the philosophy behind it).

Kailash Nadh, CTO of Zerodha is going to share it all in an AMA on Productgeeks Conf, India’s largest conference for teams that ship.

Date: December 10th

Timing: 7 – 8 PM IST

Format: Audio conf, on FWD app

Pricing: Free

Registration (use the form below).

From Kailash’s post

That a 30 member tech team has built and scaled a complex financial + stock broking stack from the ground up, built a whole suite of financial software for end users that people actually appreciate in an extremely complex, constraining, and rapidly changing regulatory environment, with zero prior industry knowledge, is quite a feat. More of an anomaly than a feat. I, however, find it natural and poignant that a group of hackers in the right environment guided by the right philosophies can be incredibly creative and productive, even in a place as unfashionable and uncool as the Indian stock broking industry. What used to be the norm—small groups of hackers building good software—has now transmogrified into being the exception. Kailash Nadh, from his 2020 blogpost.