Subscribe

KaleidEO First Indian Firm to Execute Edge Computing in Space

  • SatSure Analytics’ subsidiary KaleidEO becomes the first Indian company to implement edge computing in outer space, generating actionable insights from real-time satellite images.
  • KaleidEO has developed algorithms for cloud detection and other similar applications, and aims to deploy four edge-computing satellites into Low Earth Orbit by 2025.
  • Recently closed its Series A funding round for $15 million, the bulk of which will be invested in KaleidEO, plans to start manufacturing satellites for next year’s launch.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »