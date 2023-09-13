KaleidEO First Indian Firm to Execute Edge Computing in Space

- SatSure Analytics’ subsidiary KaleidEO becomes the first Indian company to implement edge computing in outer space, generating actionable insights from real-time satellite images.
- KaleidEO has developed algorithms for cloud detection and other similar applications, and aims to deploy four edge-computing satellites into Low Earth Orbit by 2025.
- Recently closed its Series A funding round for $15 million, the bulk of which will be invested in KaleidEO, plans to start manufacturing satellites for next year’s launch.