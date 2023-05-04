Kamala Harris to meet with Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI CEOs to address AI risks

Image Credit: BS (Tech)
  • US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to meet with CEOs of Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.
  • The purpose of the meeting is to discuss how to make artificial intelligence (AI) responsible and mitigate its potential risks.
Via

