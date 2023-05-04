- US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to meet with CEOs of Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.
- The purpose of the meeting is to discuss how to make artificial intelligence (AI) responsible and mitigate its potential risks.
Kamala Harris to meet with Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI CEOs to address AI risks
