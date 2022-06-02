Kanye West Intents to Launch NFTs, Seeks Trademark Protection for YEEZUS Name

- Kanye West is seeking trademark protection for his YEEZUS name, signaling an intent to launch namesake amusement parks, non-fungible tokens, toys and more.
- On Feb. 1, West, who has legally changed his name to “Ye,” posted a handwritten note on Instagram that said he wanted to build “real products in the real world” and had no interest in NFTs. The Instagram post has since been deleted.
- Over the past few months, celebrities have been increasingly filing for metaverse and NFT-related trademarks.
