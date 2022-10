The Karnataka High Court has said that an employee, who is terminated from the organisation, cannot initiate criminal proceedings against the organisation, for the alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The court said if the complainant is a workman in the organisation and has been terminated without following due process of law, it is open for him to initiate proceeding.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)