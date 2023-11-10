Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Fighting Bruce Lee, Growing Up in Harlem, and Basketball | Convos with Tyler

In a riveting conversation with Tyler Cowen, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the retired professional basketball player, delves into a variety of topics.

From his experiences growing up in Harlem, his encounters with Bruce Lee, to his views on segregation, Islam, and the evolution of basketball, Abdul-Jabbar provides a unique perspective on these issues.

Modern Conservatism and Inclusivity

As a modern conservative, Abdul-Jabbar values patriotism, respect for the military, belief in capitalism, and a strong work ethic.

He believes these values should be extended to all segments of society, regardless of race or class.

The reason that young kids today don’t learn how to shoot hook shots is because everybody is so enamored with the three-point shot. So the kids, they don’t want two points. They don’t want to work with their back to the basket. That’s not cool. – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The Importance of Separation of Church and State

The ideal situation in any country is to have a separation of church and state, allowing individuals to have their own moral center and spiritual beliefs.

This separation is crucial for ensuring equal opportunity and fair governance.

The Need for Enlightenment Among Black Americans

There is a need for an enlightenment among black Americans, akin to the Enlightenment in Europe.

The American model, while being the best in the world, needs to be open to everyone, a condition that has not always been met.

The Gentrification of Harlem

Harlem is currently undergoing gentrification.

As the population changes, so does the ambiance of Harlem.

This change is not necessarily negative, but rather a reflection of societal progression.

The New Face of Segregation

Despite the strides made through the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act, a new form of segregation has emerged in America.

This segregation is not enforced by law, but rather by personal choices, leading to racially homogeneous neighborhoods.

Education and the ‘Soft Expectations’

‘Soft expectations’ in the education system have failed minority communities.

The disparity between public and private schools, with the former often lacking in resources and quality teachers, has led to a form of educational segregation.

The Evolution of the War on Drugs

The war on drugs, initially seen as racially biased, has evolved as society recognizes that drug addiction is not limited to any particular race or class.

The focus should be on saving lives and providing opportunities for those who might otherwise be driven to criminal activity due to lack of education and resources.

I think the American model is the best in the world but in order to get everybody involved in it we have to have it open to everyone. That hasn’t always been the case. – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The Evolution of Basketball

Basketball has evolved from a focus on two-point shots to three-point shots, influenced by players like Stephen Curry.

This shift has led to a neglect of traditional skills, such as scoring in the paint and shooting hook shots.

The Global Influence of Jazz

Jazz is not dead, but has instead spread around the world, influencing music globally.

This is evident in the far-reaching impact of jazz, such as a saxophonist from Azerbaijan mastering all of Charlie Parker’s music.

Footwork in basketball is often overlooked by modern players.

Many players today are more interested in shooting three-pointers than in mastering the fundamentals of the game, such as footwork and positioning.

This lack of focus on fundamentals can hinder a player’s long-term success in the sport.

The Cultural Disconnect between the US and Islam

There is a cultural disconnect between the United States and Islam, attributed to the lack of an Enlightenment period in the Muslim world.

This has led to a lack of separation between church and state in many Muslim-majority countries.

The Role of Education in Breaking the Poverty Cycle

Education is a crucial tool for breaking the cycle of poverty.

Without basic literacy skills, individuals are often limited to low-skilled jobs, perpetuating the cycle of poverty.

