Karkhana.io Revolutionizes Manufacturing with Digital Management Platform

  • Founded by Sonam Motwani in 2018, Mumbai-based Karkhana.io digitizes the manufacturing process, connecting companies with suppliers and managing custom manufacturing requirements.
  • The platform supplies equipment for 14 different industries and ensures transparency in the manufacturing journey from design to delivery with real-time tracking and quality checks.
  • After raising $3.5 million in funding and reaching Rs 18 crore revenue, the platform plans to expand supplier base and explore US and German markets.
Via

