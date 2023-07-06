Karkhana.io Revolutionizes Manufacturing with Digital Management Platform

- Founded by Sonam Motwani in 2018, Mumbai-based Karkhana.io digitizes the manufacturing process, connecting companies with suppliers and managing custom manufacturing requirements.
- The platform supplies equipment for 14 different industries and ensures transparency in the manufacturing journey from design to delivery with real-time tracking and quality checks.
- After raising $3.5 million in funding and reaching Rs 18 crore revenue, the platform plans to expand supplier base and explore US and German markets.