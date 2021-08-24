Karnataka govt asks IT companies on Bengaluru’s ORR to extend WFH till Dec 2022

- The Karnataka government has asked IT companies based on the Outer Ring Road from Silk Board to KR Puram to consider extending the work-from-home option for most of its employees until December 2022.
- The advisory has asked the IT companies, especially those located on ORR, to extend the work-from-home option for most of the employees till December, 2022.
- The advisory was sent to the regional director of the National Association of Software and Service Companies and circulated among IT companies.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.