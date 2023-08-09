- The transportation department has requested that the e-Government department take steps to develop the mobile app with all capabilities, including those relevant to consumer safety and security.
- The app will be similar to those provided by Uber and Ola, and will follow in the footsteps of neighboring Kerala and Goa. Users will be able to book cabs, auto rickshaws, and licensed e-bike taxis through the app.
Karnataka govt plans to launch its own ride-hailing app in 6 months
